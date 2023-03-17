News you can trust since 1837
Looking for a starter home: here are the 10 cheapest flats for sale in Morecambe

If you’re looking to get your foot on the housing ladder, check out these properties in Morecambe which are currently on the market.

By Debbie Butler
Published 17th Mar 2023, 01:00 GMT

They are the 10 cheapest flats in Morecambe according to the Zoopla property website with prices ranging from £30,000 to offers over £115,000 for property number 10 on our list.

Most of them are for sale with local estate agents. Full details are available via Zoopla.

Guide price: £30,000. This one bedroom first floor flat - in need of full renovation - is situated in the heart of Poulton-le-Sands. An ideal renovation project for an investor looking for rental properties and/or to provide holiday lets within Morecambe. For sale by modern auction.

1. Townley Street

Guide price: £30,000. This one bedroom first floor flat - in need of full renovation - is situated in the heart of Poulton-le-Sands. An ideal renovation project for an investor looking for rental properties and/or to provide holiday lets within Morecambe. For sale by modern auction.

Offers over £40,000. A spacious one-bedroom top-floor flat which comprises hallway, spacious living room open plan into the fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, large double bedroom and three-piece bathroom suite. For sale with Strike estate agents.

2. Thornton Road

Offers over £40,000. A spacious one-bedroom top-floor flat which comprises hallway, spacious living room open plan into the fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, large double bedroom and three-piece bathroom suite. For sale with Strike estate agents.

Guide price: £82,500. A spacious, one double bedroom first floor flat situated in the quiet complex of Primrose Court. The property benefits from a fitted kitchen and modern three-piece bathroom. For sale with Hayley Baxter.

3. Primrose Court

Guide price: £82,500. A spacious, one double bedroom first floor flat situated in the quiet complex of Primrose Court. The property benefits from a fitted kitchen and modern three-piece bathroom. For sale with Hayley Baxter.

Guide price: £90,000. This well presented three bedroom maisonette stands right at the heart of Morecambe town centre. It is a real gem for anyone looking for a low maintenance, walk in ready property. For sale with Entwistle Green.

4. Victoria Street

Guide price: £90,000. This well presented three bedroom maisonette stands right at the heart of Morecambe town centre. It is a real gem for anyone looking for a low maintenance, walk in ready property. For sale with Entwistle Green.

