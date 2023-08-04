Looking back: pictures from when famous steeplejack Fred Dibnah took down a chimney in Lancaster
Steeplejack and television personality Fred Dibnah took down a chimney in Lancaster in the mid 1970s.
By Michelle Blade
Published 4th Aug 2023, 10:44 BST
The chimney was part of the old mill at the corner of St Peters Rd and Moorgate (where St. Peters Mews are now).
The chimney failed to fall at the first attempt so he had to go back in and jack-hammer some more of the chimney out at the bottom, then go through the whole process again.
Finished early evening with him heading straight to the Britannia for a couple of pints!
Thanks to Keith Taylor for the pictures and information.
