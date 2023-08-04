News you can trust since 1837
Looking back: pictures from when famous steeplejack Fred Dibnah took down a chimney in Lancaster

Steeplejack and television personality Fred Dibnah took down a chimney in Lancaster in the mid 1970s.
By Michelle Blade
Published 4th Aug 2023, 10:44 BST

The chimney was part of the old mill at the corner of St Peters Rd and Moorgate (where St. Peters Mews are now).

The chimney failed to fall at the first attempt so he had to go back in and jack-hammer some more of the chimney out at the bottom, then go through the whole process again.

Finished early evening with him heading straight to the Britannia for a couple of pints!

Thanks to Keith Taylor for the pictures and information.

Steeplejack Fred Dibnah (second from left) with locals at the scene of the chimney being toppled. Picture courtesy of Keith Taylor.

Steeplejack Fred Dibnah (second from left) with locals at the scene of the chimney being toppled. Picture courtesy of Keith Taylor. Photo: Keith Taylor

Fred Dibnah (front right) with men shoring up the chimney in the background. Picture courtesy of Keith Taylor.

Fred Dibnah (front right) with men shoring up the chimney in the background. Picture courtesy of Keith Taylor. Photo: Keith Taylor

Debris being piled up and set on fire at the scene of a chimney being taken down in Lancaster in the mid 1970s. Picture courtesy of Keith Taylor.

Debris being piled up and set on fire at the scene of a chimney being taken down in Lancaster in the mid 1970s. Picture courtesy of Keith Taylor. Photo: Keith Taylor

The chimney that was taken down by Fred Dibnah in Lancaster in the mid 1970s. Picture courtesy of Keith Taylor.

The chimney that was taken down by Fred Dibnah in Lancaster in the mid 1970s. Picture courtesy of Keith Taylor. Photo: Keith Taylor

