Looking back at Lancaster war memorials in run-up to Remembrance Sunday

However, what was done in the years before 1924 to commemorate the armistice? What other memorials were in existence?

Recently I was sent a remarkable postcard which shows Armistice Day 1919.

The postcard shows the ex-servicemen’s club on Dalton Square (now the Borough) and shows the Roll of Honour designed by Commander J Leach.

This was an 8 foot by 5-foot canvas which you can see over the door. The (just over) 1000 names were painted on the panels either side of the central figures -which depicted “Peace on a

pedestal”, a Nurse, a Soldier and a Sailor -by a club member.

Interestingly there is a watch at the top (set for 4am) with the motto underneath “With the Dawn, when the barrage lifts be ready to go over the top”.

There is a temporary cenotaph in the foreground, which was exhibited on Giant Axe field as well that year and it seems afterwards too.

As many will know, the permanent memorial we know today was paid for by public subscription. The earliest mention I find of a memorial was in November 1918.

Interestingly the position of the memorial was not fixed in April 1922 – the original idea was for it to be opposite the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

The original designs for the war memorial were exhibited in the Royal Academy in London.

The architectural practice responsible for the work was that of T H Mawson, the actual Architect being Edward Prentice Mawson.

His younger brother James Radcliffe Mawson had been killed in May 1915 whilst serving with the 1/5th Kings Own and is of course on the memorial.

A last push for funding took place in early September 1924. Preparation was feverish with the planting of the Garden still taking place in November 1924.

There were hitches though, as the plaster cast of the central bronze figure burst meaning the ceremony could not take place on Armistice day.

The Victory and Peace figure was being cast by the Bromsgrove School of Art, a well-known Arts and Crafts School and then later a Guild.

Over the years the appearance of the memorial changed slightly as the gardens matured.

In 1951, an extension to the memorial in the form of an altar was unveiled to accommodate those killed in the second Great War.

Preliminaries for this were started in September 1948.

Sadly, there have been additions to the names since due to Post war conflicts, for example, the Korean War additions of 1960 and the Falklands War.

Another contemporary memorial was the Lancaster tank.

All towns that had contributed to raising money for the war effort were presented with a tank by the War Office, however not everyone was convinced!

Many members of the Town council believed it would be an eyesore. However, the opinion of Veterans -who were grateful to tanks -generally won the day!

In April 1920 a tank was duly delivered under its own propulsion and unveiled in early April 1920 (on Easter Monday to be exact).

It was situated near the Gatehouse of the Castle.

Never popular, it rusted away until 1940 when it, along with the railings and Crimean cannon, was taken away as part of the scrap drive.

However the tank was taken, it is believed, to Heysham for use as a static pillbox by the Home Guard.

Present whereabouts of the tank are unknown!

Much more pleasing aesthetically is the Christ Church Memorial.

This was dedicated in December 1919 and is the work of Paley and Austin, the Architects who carried out so much work around Lancaster.

Unusually there are no names recorded, these being on the Lancaster Memorial. The work was completed by Mr Birch and Leader, sculptors, and stonework by Thoms of Wheatfield Street.

The Crimea War Memorial located at Lancaster Cemetery was built by public subscription c1860. It was made of carboniferous limestone. There is an obelisk standing on three deep steps consisting of a square plinth and tapering shaft set on a square base.

Each face of the plinth is topped by a Grecian pediment. On the west side the base of the shaft is inscribed ‘Crimea’ and the plinth is inscribed: ‘To the imperishable memory of the brave soldiers and sailors, natives of Lancaster and the neighbourhood, who fell in the Russian War A.D. MDCCCLIV.V.VI. This monument erected by public subscriptions is dedicated.’

On other faces are inscribed the names of those soldiers who died, 19 of them.

There are of course many more war memorials, but we’ll look at those another time.

Lancaster war memorial pictured in the 1930s.

A postcard which shows Armistice Day 1919 in Lancaster. Courtesy Garstang and District Heritage Society.

A cutting from the Lancaster Guardian, November 23, 1918 which says a public meeting will be held in the Ashton Hall about the war memorial.