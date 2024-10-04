Looking back: 48 fantastic pictures of Morecambe Football Club fans supporting their team

Morecambe FC fans are renowned for being a loyal bunch who stick with their team through thick and thin.

And although the Shrimps have had their ups and downs over the decades, the fans have stayed firm.

A trawl though our archives has unearthed 48 fantastic pictures of fans supporting the team through the years.

There are hundreds of faces in our selection so you might just spot yourself or someone you know.

Fans in the home end at the Globe Arena for Morecambe v Coventry City Carling Cup Round 1.

Fans in the home end at the Globe Arena for Morecambe v Coventry City Carling Cup Round 1. Photo: National World

Young Morecambe fans enjoy the atmosphere in Christie Park.

Young Morecambe fans enjoy the atmosphere in Christie Park. Photo: Garth Hamer

Happy Morecambe fans after the first goal at Morecambe v Cambridge.

Happy Morecambe fans after the first goal at Morecambe v Cambridge. Photo: National World

Shrimps fans in the North Stand at the Morecambe v Dagenham play-off semi final.

Shrimps fans in the North Stand at the Morecambe v Dagenham play-off semi final. Photo: National World

