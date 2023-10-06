News you can trust since 1837
Looking back: 31 pictures of Lancaster Music Festival through the years

One of the country's largest city and grassroots music festivals takes place in Lancaster later this month.
By Debbie Butler
Published 6th Oct 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 14:06 BST

Now in its 13th year, Lancaster Music Festival will run from October 12 to 15.

To get you in the mood for the 2023 event, we’ve taken a look back at performers and audiences enjoying the event in previous years.

In case you missed it: City gears up for Lancaster Music Festival which will be overflowing with sounds, beats and harmonies

Festival goers Andy Duncan, Danny Wright and Dave Walsh dressed up for the occasion with Gerry from The Stonewell Tavern.

1. Music festival memories

Festival goers Andy Duncan, Danny Wright and Dave Walsh dressed up for the occasion with Gerry from The Stonewell Tavern. Photo: Garth Hamer

Festival goers at The Penny Bank pub during Lancaster Music Festival.

2. Music festival memories

Festival goers at The Penny Bank pub during Lancaster Music Festival. Photo: Donna Clifford

Leo Harris and The Bray Katz perform in the Penny Bank pub for Lancaster Music Festival.

3. Music festival memories

Leo Harris and The Bray Katz perform in the Penny Bank pub for Lancaster Music Festival. Photo: Donna Clifford

From left, Emma Hine, Levi Worsfold, Alastair Hodgetts, Andrew Mitchell, Tom Hodgkinson, Alex Repole and Vanessa Woffindin at Lancaster Music Festival in the grounds of Lancaster Castle.

4. Music festival memories

From left, Emma Hine, Levi Worsfold, Alastair Hodgetts, Andrew Mitchell, Tom Hodgkinson, Alex Repole and Vanessa Woffindin at Lancaster Music Festival in the grounds of Lancaster Castle. Photo: Donna Clifford

