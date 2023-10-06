Looking back: 31 pictures of Lancaster Music Festival through the years
One of the country's largest city and grassroots music festivals takes place in Lancaster later this month.
Now in its 13th year, Lancaster Music Festival will run from October 12 to 15.
To get you in the mood for the 2023 event, we’ve taken a look back at performers and audiences enjoying the event in previous years.
