Looking back: 31 pictures go behind closed doors at the old Lancaster Castle Prison

Lancaster Castle was Europe’s longest-serving operational prison until its closure in March 2011.

A year later, the former prison opened its gate to the public for the first time.

Manager of the Shire Hall and Lancaster Castle, Colin Penney, led the very first guided tour and our photographer was there to capture the historic occasion.

Our pictures captured scenes inside the prison which had never before been seen by the general public.

Lancaster Castle tours continue today and now include A Wing, C Wing, the Old Waiting Cells, Hadrian’s Tower, Shire Hall, Crown Court, Grand Jury Room and the Drop Room, which contains relics of the many executions that took place behind closed doors in a corner of the castle interior known as The Hanging Corner.

The more recent Police Museum in A Wing of the former prison has 16 galleries each contained within their own cell where you can discover more about Lancashire`s shocking cases.

And in case you missed it: Lancaster Castle pictured through the years including the handless corpse court case, its days as a prison and royal visits

1 . Lancaster Castle Prison tour The prison gates. Photo: Garth Hamer Photo Sales

2 . Lancaster Castle Prison tour C Wing Cells once used for housing female prisoners. Photo: Garth Hamer Photo Sales

3 . Lancaster Castle Prison tour The Governor's House. Photo: Garth Hamer Photo Sales

4 . Lancaster Castle Prison tour The Witches Tower. Photo: Garth Hamer Photo Sales