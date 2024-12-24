Looking back: 26 adorable pictures of your Christmas and New Year babies

By Debbie Butler
Published 24th Dec 2024, 12:16 GMT
Updated 24th Dec 2024, 12:21 GMT
We've had a look back through our archives to find some of the Christmas Day and New Year babies we’ve photographed through the years.

See if you can stop yourself saying “awww”.

1lb 5oz miracle Morecambe baby Daniel Barwell celebrates his first Christmas, aged six-and-a-half months, with dad Martin Barwell and mum Amy Buck.

1. Christmas miracle

1lb 5oz miracle Morecambe baby Daniel Barwell celebrates his first Christmas, aged six-and-a-half months, with dad Martin Barwell and mum Amy Buck. Photo: Becky Matthews

Geraldine Smith, MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale, meets Graeme and Caro Sim with their new baby son, Joshua, and matron and midwife Sharon Hayes in the maternity unit at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary during the MP's Christmas visit to the hospital.

2. Christmas 2009

Geraldine Smith, MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale, meets Graeme and Caro Sim with their new baby son, Joshua, and matron and midwife Sharon Hayes in the maternity unit at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary during the MP's Christmas visit to the hospital. Photo: Garth Hamer

MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale Geraldine Smith meets Julie Anna McCann with her new baby daughter and midwives Sonya Lace and Barbara Camp in the maternity unit at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary during the MP's Christmas visit to the hospital in 2009.

3. Christmas 2009

MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale Geraldine Smith meets Julie Anna McCann with her new baby daughter and midwives Sonya Lace and Barbara Camp in the maternity unit at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary during the MP's Christmas visit to the hospital in 2009. Photo: Garth Hamer

Nilufa Quadir from Morecambe with Mohammed who was born at 9pm at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary on Christmas Day 2003. Mohammed weighed 7lb 13oz (3.52 kilos).

4. Christmas Day baby

Nilufa Quadir from Morecambe with Mohammed who was born at 9pm at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary on Christmas Day 2003. Mohammed weighed 7lb 13oz (3.52 kilos). Photo: Darren Andrews

