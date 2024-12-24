See if you can stop yourself saying “awww”.
1. Christmas miracle
1lb 5oz miracle Morecambe baby Daniel Barwell celebrates his first Christmas, aged six-and-a-half months, with dad Martin Barwell and mum Amy Buck. Photo: Becky Matthews
2. Christmas 2009
Geraldine Smith, MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale, meets Graeme and Caro Sim with their new baby son, Joshua, and matron and midwife Sharon Hayes in the maternity unit at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary during the MP's Christmas visit to the hospital. Photo: Garth Hamer
3. Christmas 2009
MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale Geraldine Smith meets Julie Anna McCann with her new baby daughter and midwives Sonya Lace and Barbara Camp in the maternity unit at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary during the MP's Christmas visit to the hospital in 2009. Photo: Garth Hamer
4. Christmas Day baby
Nilufa Quadir from Morecambe with Mohammed who was born at 9pm at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary on Christmas Day 2003. Mohammed weighed 7lb 13oz (3.52 kilos). Photo: Darren Andrews