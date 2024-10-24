Each week, our photographer went along to take pictures of people attending a local event and these would then appear in print.

Lots of faces appeared in these photos of course, and we thought it’d be fun to share some of them again on our website.

These 57 pictures are from 2011.

In case you missed them: 37 photos that take a look back to some of Lancaster and Morecambe's faces of 2009

1 . Faces of 2011 Nippers Children’s Day Nursery Pre-school graduation party. Pictured are Myer Storey, Amelie Pritchard, Toni-Ann Rimmer and Macey Grandison. Photo: Nigel Slater Photo Sales

2 . Faces of 2011 The BFG at The Dukes with Paula, Tim, Aaron and Josh Collins, and Ben Schofield. Photo: Nigel Slater Photo Sales

3 . Faces of 2011 Director of Francis C Scott Charitable Trust Chris Batten with members of Furniture Matters who won one of the group awards at the Lancaster District CVS volunteer achievement awards at Lancaster Town Hall. Photo: Garth Hamer Photo Sales

4 . Faces of 2011 Chloe Bennett, Bethany Cochraine, Martina Bochenek and Alice Thomas-Woodhouse at a party to celebrate an outstanding OFSTED report at Poulton Children's Centre. Photo: Nigel Slater Photo Sales