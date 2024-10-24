Look back to the Lancaster and Morecambe faces of 2011 with these 57 photos from our archives

By Debbie Butler
Published 24th Oct 2024, 12:01 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2024, 12:22 BST
This is the third gallery of photos showing pictures from our old Guardian People weekly newspaper feature.

Each week, our photographer went along to take pictures of people attending a local event and these would then appear in print.

Lots of faces appeared in these photos of course, and we thought it’d be fun to share some of them again on our website.

These 57 pictures are from 2011.

In case you missed them: 37 photos that take a look back to some of Lancaster and Morecambe's faces of 2009

53 pictures take a look back to the Lancaster and Morecambe faces of 2010

Nippers Children’s Day Nursery Pre-school graduation party. Pictured are Myer Storey, Amelie Pritchard, Toni-Ann Rimmer and Macey Grandison.

1. Faces of 2011

Nippers Children’s Day Nursery Pre-school graduation party. Pictured are Myer Storey, Amelie Pritchard, Toni-Ann Rimmer and Macey Grandison. Photo: Nigel Slater

The BFG at The Dukes with Paula, Tim, Aaron and Josh Collins, and Ben Schofield.

2. Faces of 2011

The BFG at The Dukes with Paula, Tim, Aaron and Josh Collins, and Ben Schofield. Photo: Nigel Slater

Director of Francis C Scott Charitable Trust Chris Batten with members of Furniture Matters who won one of the group awards at the Lancaster District CVS volunteer achievement awards at Lancaster Town Hall.

3. Faces of 2011

Director of Francis C Scott Charitable Trust Chris Batten with members of Furniture Matters who won one of the group awards at the Lancaster District CVS volunteer achievement awards at Lancaster Town Hall. Photo: Garth Hamer

Chloe Bennett, Bethany Cochraine, Martina Bochenek and Alice Thomas-Woodhouse at a party to celebrate an outstanding OFSTED report at Poulton Children's Centre.

4. Faces of 2011

Chloe Bennett, Bethany Cochraine, Martina Bochenek and Alice Thomas-Woodhouse at a party to celebrate an outstanding OFSTED report at Poulton Children's Centre. Photo: Nigel Slater

