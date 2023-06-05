The lease for a popular pie shop in Lancaster is up for sale for £54,000.

Potts Pies on Bowerham Road is one of Lancaster's most recognisable business names, and has been serving its range of delicious pies (all baked in house) to the people of the city for over 40 years.

As well as pies, Potts now also serve sandwiches, sausage rolls, breakfast buns, paninis and hot and cold drinks.

The long term lease is to be agreed with the landlord.

The shop includes the following fixtures and fittings:

Oven

Gas Cooker

FridgesPie Warmer

Till

Display Fridge

Metal Tables

Bainmarie

Kettle

Toaster

Microwave

Freezer

Griddle

Panini Machine

Coffee Machine

Metal Trays

Filing Cabinets

Desk

Blast Chiller

Pans

Dishes

Cutlery

Utensils

Pie Rack

Safe

Shelving

Mixer

Pastry Machine

Scales

Hand Blocker

Electric Blocker

Dishes

The lease for the Bowerham Road shop is up for sale for £54,000.

For more information call agents Yes Move Lancaster on 01524 967534 or visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/135367631#/?channel=RES_BUY

1 . Potts Pies The exterior of Potts Pies in Lancaster. Picture courtesy of Yes Move, Lancaster. Photo: Yes Move, Lancaster Photo Sales

2 . Potts Pies The exterior of Potts Pies shop in Lancaster for which the lease is up for sale. Picture courtesy of Yes Move, Lancaster. Photo: Yes Move, Lancaster Photo Sales

3 . Potts Pies The front counter at Potts Pies in Lancaster. Picture courtesy of Yes Move, Lancaster. Photo: Yes Move, Lancaster Photo Sales

4 . Potts Pies One of the food preparation rooms at Potts Pies in Lancaster. Picture courtesy of Yes Move, Lancaster. Photo: Yes Move, Lancaster Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3