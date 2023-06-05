Long established Lancaster pie shop goes up for sale priced £54k
Potts Pies on Bowerham Road is one of Lancaster's most recognisable business names, and has been serving its range of delicious pies (all baked in house) to the people of the city for over 40 years.
As well as pies, Potts now also serve sandwiches, sausage rolls, breakfast buns, paninis and hot and cold drinks.
The long term lease is to be agreed with the landlord.
The shop includes the following fixtures and fittings:
Oven
Gas Cooker
FridgesPie Warmer
Till
Display Fridge
Metal Tables
Bainmarie
Kettle
Toaster
Microwave
Freezer
Griddle
Panini Machine
Coffee Machine
Metal Trays
Filing Cabinets
Desk
Blast Chiller
Pans
Dishes
Cutlery
Utensils
Pie Rack
Safe
Shelving
Mixer
Pastry Machine
Scales
Hand Blocker
Electric Blocker
The lease for the Bowerham Road shop is up for sale for £54,000.
For more information call agents Yes Move Lancaster on 01524 967534 or visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/135367631#/?channel=RES_BUY