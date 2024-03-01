Living, breathing, life-like dinosaurs come to Lancaster Grand for special show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This family favourite show has three new dinosaur additions and a brand new story making it even more roarsome!

Dinosaur Adventure Live immerses audiences in an enchanting and realistic world of dinosaurs.

You will journey to a world of living, breathing, life-like dinosaurs in this brand-new adventure and it will take you on an unforgettable interactive journey through the Jurassic era, introducing you to some of the most incredible species that ever walked the Earth.

Written by Mike Newman (Exciting Science), the story is set in an over-grown lab on dinosaur island.

When the island’s ancient volcano becomes active, it spells danger for everyone – including the dinosaurs!

Dinosaur Adventure Live comes to Lancaster Grand on Monday, April 1 at 2pm and 4.30pm.