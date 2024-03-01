News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

Living, breathing, life-like dinosaurs come to Lancaster Grand for special show

RED Entertainment is thrilled to announce Dinosaur Adventure Live is back touring across the UK in 2024 and will be coming to Lancaster in April.
By Michelle Blade
Published 1st Mar 2024, 12:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This family favourite show has three new dinosaur additions and a brand new story making it even more roarsome!

Dinosaur Adventure Live immerses audiences in an enchanting and realistic world of dinosaurs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You will journey to a world of living, breathing, life-like dinosaurs in this brand-new adventure and it will take you on an unforgettable interactive journey through the Jurassic era, introducing you to some of the most incredible species that ever walked the Earth.

Most Popular
Dinosaur Adventure Live immerses audiences in an enchanting and realistic world of Dinosaurs. Picture from Red Entertainment.Dinosaur Adventure Live immerses audiences in an enchanting and realistic world of Dinosaurs. Picture from Red Entertainment.
Dinosaur Adventure Live immerses audiences in an enchanting and realistic world of Dinosaurs. Picture from Red Entertainment.

Written by Mike Newman (Exciting Science), the story is set in an over-grown lab on dinosaur island.

When the island’s ancient volcano becomes active, it spells danger for everyone – including the dinosaurs!

Dinosaur Adventure Live comes to Lancaster Grand on Monday, April 1 at 2pm and 4.30pm.

For tickets visit https://lancastergrand.co.uk/

Related topics:LancasterEarth