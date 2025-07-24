Live tribute acts set to rock Lancaster Town Hall this December

EJB Promotions are opening the doors of Lancaster’s Town Hall this December for a fantastic season of music from the very best touring tribute acts.

Audiences will relive the greatest hits from musical legends for the ultimate live concert experience.

From rock to jazz there is something for everyone, young and old alike!

The Fleetwood Mac Songbook will perform their mesmerizing recreation of the stellar ‘songbook’ of Fleetwood Mac on Friday December 5.

Spanning six decades of Fleetwood Mac’s stellar career, expect to hear ‘Go Your Own Way’, ‘Don’t Stop’, ‘Little Lies’, ‘Songbird’, ‘Dreams’, Formula One theme song ‘The Chain’, ‘Oh Well’, ‘Tusk’, plus many more.

Dire Streets perform on Saturday December 6, bringing to life the classic songs of one of the world’s greatest guitar bands with a level of musicianship and attention to detail that makes them the stand out Dire Straits tribute in the UK!

Oasiz, one of the UK’s most authentic tribute bands, will rock the stage on Friday December 12.

OASIZ are embarking on a 2025 UK tour and this is your chance to see them in top form.

Explosive Light Orchestra (ExpLO) perform their powerful tribute to ELO on Saturday December 13.

This celebration of the music of Jeff Lynne and Electric Light Orchestra features all the classic hits such as Mr Blue Sky, Livin’ Thing, Telephone Line, Don’t Bring Me Down, Evil Woman, Last Train to London, and many more.

To finish the season, on Sunday December 14 at 2pm audiences can get into the festive spirit with Sinatra – The Spirit of Christmas.

To book visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/ejbpromotions

Book before July 31 2025 and save 10%* off all tickets when using promotional code SUMMER10.

*Subject to availability and restrictions. Not retrospective.