Live performances, concerts, exhibitions and events planned for Lancaster Arts new season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There is an open invitation to the season launch event on Thursday, February 8, in the Peter Scott Gallery at Lancaster University to enjoy the opening of the spectacular installation, ‘Forough’ from Turkish artist Sena Başöz from 5.30pm.

This will be followed by a contemporary circus performance from Gandini Juggling, who bring their latest show ‘The Games We Play’ to the Nuffield Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Later in the season the theatre will welcome Andy Smith and Lynsey O’Sullivan: A Citizens’ Assembly, a show in which the audience become the performers, debating the climate emergency, on Wednesday, February 21.

Opening the Lancaster Arts new season, ‘Forough’ is an installation from Turkish artist Sena Başöz. Photo: Tankut Kilinc.

Dance artist and choreographer Susan Kempster brings her latest show Common Ground and Action Hero close the season in the theatre with The Talent on Thursday, May 2, a show that asks what the legacy of the human voice might be in a non-human future.

There will be five concerts over the next four months, beginning with Leeds International Piano Competition winner 2021, Alim Beisembayev, on Thursday, March 14, followed by Manchester Camerata with mezzo-soprano, Karen Cargill in the Great Hall on Thursday, April 4.

Legendary baritone Roderick Williams will perform in Lancaster Priory on Thursday, April 18, accompanied by Roger Vignoles on piano. American violinist Ariana Kim will close the season in the same venue, accompanied by renowned classical guitarist and conductor, Lancaster Arts’ own concert programmer, Michael Poll.

In amongst all of this, Propellor return to the Nuffield theatre, featuring three of the country’s most innovative contemporary musicians, with Flight Patterns on Tuesday, April 30.

The performance weaves varying genres into a soundscape, featuring food and conversation.

Internationally acclaimed cellist and composer Maja Bugge comes to the Peter Scott Gallery with a solo performance interacting with the Forough exhibition on Friday, March 15 and the gallery will welcome a second exhibition from April 24 when José García Oliva returns to Lancaster Arts with Out of Hours, featuring work created in collaboration with the cleaners, porters and security staff of Lancaster University.

Away from the university campus, audiences can enjoy River Tours: The Lune, a partnership project with Sewing Café Lancaster that will bring a unique and multi-disciplinary theatrical performance to communities along the River Lune from April 13-21.

Speaking ahead of the season launch, Lancaster Arts director, Jocelyn Cunningham said: “We are so looking forward to introducing everyone to our season on Flight, as we explore this theme through different perspectives from the literal, as in the flights of birds (or people), human migration, and flights of the imagination.

"Once again, we are on and off campus with plenty of ticket offers as well as free events and we can’t wait to welcome audiences old and new.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about Lancaster Arts, the latest ticket offers, and to purchase tickets for upcoming events, please visit