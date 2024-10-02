Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Live music will be returning to a popular Lancaster venue this month.

The Sugarhouse is excited to announce live music acts on Saturday October 12 and Sunday October 13 to coincide with Lancaster Music Festival.

The venue has a long history of being a place where some of the biggest names in the music industry have performed.

Stone Roses, check. Grand Master Flash, check. Eurythmics, check. Simply Red, check. Happy Mondays, check. Rudimental, check.

Mr Wilson's Second Liners are playing at The Sugarhouse in Lancaster.

The Sugarhouse was also the first place that New Order's iconic Blue Monday was played by non-other than the legendary BBC DJ John Peel.

He had been given the LP to play on his radio show but he didn't play it on the air that day and instead brought it with him to The Sugarhouse where he was performing that night.

Blue Monday is the best-selling 12-inch single of all time and has sold 1.16 million copies in all formats in the UK.

The line-up for Saturday October 12 is going to be one jam-packed with energy and infectious tunes.

There is Mr Wilson's Second Liners who will be putting on a spectacular visual show as well as performing their infectious brand of music.

Also playing that evening are Manchester Ska Foundation who will no doubt be having the crowd in the palm of their hands with their tunes and performance.

The line-up for Sunday is headlined by Festival favourites Uptown Monotones. Catchy, upbeat and truly unique, this Austrian trio knows how to get feet stompin' and crowds dancing.

"Don't miss out on the opportunity to say, ‘I was there when they performed live at The Sugarhouse’,” said Martin Hedley, Sugarhouse Deputy Venue Manager.

"It is going to be a weekend to remember!”

He added: "Having The Sugarhouse play such a major part of this year's Lancaster Music Festival is going to make the 2024 edition extra special.

“Lancaster Music Festival is always an exciting, engaging and entertaining event, showcasing a huge variety of live music events from all of the UK and world.

This year is no different, but it is going to be a little bit extra special this year. A legend returns to the main stage……that legend is The Sugarhouse.”

Tickets are available through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/the-sugarhouse-47929734913