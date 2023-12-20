Live music, an art exhibition and relaxing therapies at Solstice Glow gathering in Morecambe
The event at the Sea Studio in West Street, Morecambe, starts at 2pm and will feature live music, an art exhibition of local artists and taster sessions of various therapies.
Chelsey Needham, event organiser, said: “Running sober events is a passion of mine and I am extremely excited to be starting these intimate events in Morecambe.
"Entry is only £1, and taster treatments sessions start from £10.
"We have a range of great people working with us including Bach Flower Essences by Jacqui Green, Access Conscious Bars with Lucy Hampson and Ishka Card Readings with Nicola Beardsworth.”
Also, the Sea Studio will exhibit work from local artists Lidia Ranns, Jenifer Ryder, Sam King, Hughie Davies and Anthony David Padgett.
There will also be live music until the event closes at 9.30pm.
Tickets can be bought either from the website https://yourinnersense.com/shop/solsticegathering or on the door.