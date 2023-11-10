Live demonstration of staged car crash at road safety event at Morecambe FC stadium

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Visitors were able to watch a live demonstration of a staged road traffic collision, with emergency services cutting the roof off and extracting a person from a vehicle.

The demonstration allowed the public to see how emergency services work together during a serious road incident and use their resources.

Officers spoke to guests about anti-social driving, providing relevant safety advice and guidance on the law.

Police and firefighters staged a road crash at a road safety event in Morecambe and demonstrated how emergency services cut the roof off and get a person out of a vehicle. Picture from Lancashire Police.

They also offered free bike security marking, to prevent bicycle theft.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, National Highways, IAM RoadSmart and Lancashire County Council were in attendance, along with local businesses such as G&J Shuttleworth.

Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Pratt was also in attendance, who said: "Any opportunity to engage with the public about road safety and anti-social driving is a chance to raise awareness of the dangers of driving dangerously, as part of work to make our communities safer for everyone.

"The police cannot tackle this issue alone, we need everyone to work together in partnership and events like this are a clear sign that we are working across various organisations to make proactive change and prevent victims.

“Both Commissioner Andrew Snowden and I know that people want to see those driving at high speeds, or carelessly with no regard for others using our roads, stopped and challenged – targeting dangerous drivers is a Fighting Crime Plan priority and the Commissioner will continue to hold the Chief Constable to account and protect the people of Lancashire."

Sophie Lyden, who organised the event, said: “I think it’s really important to hold events like Safe Street to make sure that the community is talking about road safety.

“It’s great to bring people together to talk about road issues and also make it fun and interactive for the families and the kids.

“We can’t wait for SafeStreet 2024!”

Op Centurion is the new county-wide crackdown on anti-social behaviour, led by Lancashire Constabulary and backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden, delivering his Fighting Crime Plan priority of getting tough on anti-social behaviour, with the support of partners.

You can report to police by calling 101 or reporting online. Always dial 999 in an emergency.