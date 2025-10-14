Light Up Lancaster festival shines bright thanks to sponsors

Light Up Lancaster is proving a big winner with a whole host of new sponsors and supporters who are enthusiastically backing the most popular, free, family festival in the city.

Impressed with the quality of Light Up Lancaster and how it shines a great light on the city, the new sponsors have enthusiastically stepped in to ensure audiences can enjoy another brilliant, three-night renewal from November 6-8.

This year the festival is joined by three festival champions: Hotfoot, a multi award-winning creative agency; Hoff Modular, a contemporary garden building company; and Booths, the premium family-owned supermarket chain.

Their exceptional support boosts the key elements of Light Up Lancaster -that it remains free and accessible, while championing the best of regional, national and international light art.

Light Up Lancaster shines bright thanks to all its sponsors.

"We’re delighted to be sponsors of Light Up Lancaster this year. We've recently given our Scotforth store a refresh and a new look, and we're looking forward to getting even more involved in the local community,’ said Helen Clarke, marketing manager at Booths.

Others who are generously sponsoring the festival include Northstone, whose Breacla development, when complete, will feature 70 homes across 10 distinctive designs, located on Scotforth Road at the gateway to Lancaster.

Anita Jolley, sales and marketing director at Northstone, said: “Visitors told us they could really picture themselves living here in the city. And Lancaster has been so welcoming and the festival fits with our vision for quality of life at Breacla.”

Similarly, Tim Tomlinson, owner of Merchants 1688 which is part of the White Cross Pub and Stonewell Tap hospitality family, said: “The Merchants 1688 is delighted to support Light Up Lancaster. “With so many brilliant light artworks based on historic locations and buildings within a short walk of the Merchants it’s a great festival to be part of.”

And Hayley Banks, of Swift Scaffolding, added: “We are proud to support Light up Lancaster for 2025, especially supporting the swift city project that is happening in the Priory Church, a cause close to our heart, of which we champion in any way we can!”

A sentiment echoed by Rachel Wright of the Water Witch: “As one of the most highly regarded pubs in Lancaster and hosts to the impressive water screen projection on the canal, we are delighted to partner with Light Up Lancaster, and be part of what we know will be a special few nights for our city.”

George Harris, producer of the festival, said: ‘The importance of this financial support from such a range of businesses in the city has proved vital in helping us to deliver another outstanding festival for Lancaster. We’re really grateful to our champions, sponsors and supporters for their backing of our ambitions.”

Light Up Lancaster attracts over tens of thousands of visitors annually, boosts the local economy by £2million, and celebrates the city’s heritage, sense of community, and creative spirit.

The festival is delivered in partnership by Lancaster Business Improvement District, imitating the dog, The Dukes, Mirador, and Lancaster University with support from Lancaster City Council.

The festival’s major funders include Arts Council England, UK Government UKSPF and Lancaster City Council.

Light Up Lancaster will be illuminating the city from November 6-8.

For more information, please visit https://www.lightuplancaster.co.uk/