Lift at Lancaster railway station to be closed for months for repairs

Passengers are being advised about work taking place in March to replace the station entrance lift on platform 3 at Lancaster railway station.

Over £300,000 is being invested at the station to make step-free access more reliable for passengers.

To carry out the work, the lift on platform 3 will be closed from March 26 until summer 2025.

Hannah Clarke, Network Rail sponsor said: “We’re replacing the Lancaster station entrance lift to make step-free access more reliable for passengers.

“Passengers who need step-free access during the work will still be able to travel to and from the station, I advise you allow some extra time for your journey if possible. I’m so grateful for your patience while this important work takes place.”

Passengers who need step-free access during the work are advised to enter the station via House Lane (LA1 5NW) for platforms 4 and 5 (used for trains travelling south).

Passengers for platforms 1-3 (used for local services and trains travelling north) are advised to access the station from Station Road (LA1 5SL).

Passengers who need to change at Lancaster between platforms 1-3 and 4 and 5 are advised to use Preston station (the nearest step-free station) or speak with a member of the team at Lancaster who will be able to assist.

Michael Byrne, Avanti West Coast station manager at Lancaster, said: “We’re working with Network Rail and industry partners to help customers while the works to upgrade the lift at Lancaster station take place.

“As always, our teams will be on hand to assist customers, but we strongly recommend they plan ahead, check before they travel, and leave extra time for their journey.

“We would like to thank those travelling to or from Lancaster for their patience while this important work is carried out.”

Passengers who need step-free travel should book passenger assist at https://www.avantiwestcoast.co.uk/travel-information/plan-your-journey/assisted-travel in advance with their train operator.