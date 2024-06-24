Lifeboats, coastguard and helicopter search bay after woman seen entering sea at Morecambe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A multi-agency search was launched after a woman was seen entering the sea opposite Northumberland Street in Morecambe.

On Sunday June 23 at around 12.33am Morecambe RNLI received reports of a woman entering the water east opposite Northumberland Street in Morecambe.

The Inshore lifeboat and hovercraft were swiftly launched making to the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Upon arrival an extensive search was commenced which was expanded out using Maritime search patterns and techniques.

Morecambe RNLI hovercraft was launched as well as the lifeboat after reports of a woman entering the sea in Morecambe.

The search consisted of multiple agencies working together including Fleetwood’s all weather lifeboat, HM Coastguard from Knott End, Morecambe, Arnside and supported with a search and rescue helicopter.

Numerous pyrotechnics were deployed throughout the search to light up the sky in valiant efforts to improve visibility.

At 4.49am the search was concluded and no-one was found.

Launch Authority Martyn Browitt said: “The crew worked alongside all other agencies and a highly effective search was conducted.