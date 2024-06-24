Lifeboats, coastguard and helicopter search bay after woman seen entering sea at Morecambe
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Sunday June 23 at around 12.33am Morecambe RNLI received reports of a woman entering the water east opposite Northumberland Street in Morecambe.
The Inshore lifeboat and hovercraft were swiftly launched making to the area.
Upon arrival an extensive search was commenced which was expanded out using Maritime search patterns and techniques.
The search consisted of multiple agencies working together including Fleetwood’s all weather lifeboat, HM Coastguard from Knott End, Morecambe, Arnside and supported with a search and rescue helicopter.
Numerous pyrotechnics were deployed throughout the search to light up the sky in valiant efforts to improve visibility.
At 4.49am the search was concluded and no-one was found.
Launch Authority Martyn Browitt said: “The crew worked alongside all other agencies and a highly effective search was conducted.
"On this occasion no person was found or reported missing by the local authorities.”