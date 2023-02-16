Life saving equipment missing or stolen from Lancaster church car park

Father's House Church Lancaster discovered their emergency defibrillator has gone missing and are appealing to the local community for help and information to find it.

A spokesman for Father’s House Church Lancaster said: “The Community Emergency Defibrillator that the church and local community had a collection to purchase and help the community in an emergency cardiac arrest situation is missing from the church car park cabinet.

“We thought that it may have been deployed by the emergency services but they have no record of this linking to any emergency callout in our area.

Life saving equipment missing from Lancaster church car park.

“North West Ambulance Services have very kindly loaned a replacement for now for any community emergency but we do need to locate our missing Defibrillator.