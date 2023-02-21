Libertines frontman to visit Lancaster’s Kanteena on first solo acoustic tour in 10 years

Peter will be performing a selection of nuggets from his back catalogue, including classics from The Libertines, Babyshambles and not forgetting all of his delicious solo projects/records.

Peter promises to take audiences on an unforgettable ride into his strange and fascinating world where nothing is as it seems and life itself is an intense euphoric dream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friends and special guests are expected to join him on occasion across these seventeen dates.

Peter Doherty The Battered Songbook Tour heads to Kanteena Lancaster on Saturday, April 22.

‘The Battered Songbook Tour’ culminates in a show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on May 5.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale Friday February 24 at 10am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Doherty will be coming to Lancaster’s Kanteena on Saturday, April 22.

For tickets visit www.ticketmaster.com or seetickets.com

Leeds Festival, Bramham Park Pete Doherty the lead singer of Babyshambles on stage..23rd August 2008 Picture By Simon Hulme.