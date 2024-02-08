Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Matt Severn was previously the LibDems general election candidate for Morecambe & Lunesdale in 2015 and 2017 and is now a councillor in Kendal.

He currently manages an independent bookshop and previously was an insurance broker dealing with flood claims.

Matt is an outspoken campaigner for affordable housing and investing in public services and believes that the next election needs to see an end to government cuts and spending squeezes.

Matt Severn in Dalton Square in front of Lancaster town hall.

He wants to campaign to stop the red tape that constricts business from trading with Europe easily post-Brexit and prevents Britons from easily working and studying there.

Matt wants to see schools getting proper extra funding so children can thrive, to fight for the NHS to get the cash it needs to clear the backlog and potholes filled so people can get around without dodging and weaving.

He also wants to see an end to government handing out bad contracts and making tax loopholes for multi-millionaires and believes instead that the money should be put into cutting 999 response times and reducing the cost of social care.

Matt grew up in Bolton-le-Sands in North Lancashire where his family still are and went to school in Lancaster.

Married with a daughter and a mischievous sausage dog, the Morecambe FC fan is looking forward to speaking up for liberal values, a better way of doing politics and for the people of our area.

Matt Severn said: “Its a great honour to be selected. I was shaped by my life and experiences in North Lancashire and I know the area well.

"I'm looking forward to meeting people, getting stuck in at hustings and demanding a fair deal for Lancaster & Wyre.