Legends of American Country tribute show coming to Lancaster

The award-winning Legends of American Country Show arrives at the Lancaster Grand Theatre on Wednesday October 15.

Get ready for a night of toe-tapping, heart-stirring music as the award-winning Legends of American Country Show arrives at the Lancaster Grand Theatre on Wednesday October 15 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hailed as Europe’s number one country music tribute show and seen by over 350,000 fans, this spectacular production has won acclaim across the UK and Ireland for its authenticity, energy, and dazzling performances.

The show pays tribute to some of the biggest names in country music history, with unforgettable renditions of classics from Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Hank Williams, Tammy Wynette, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Kenny Rogers, Shania Twain, Luke Combs, and Alan Jackson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With top-class singers, live musicians, and stunning visuals, audiences are transported straight to Nashville for a night celebrating the very best of American country.

The award-winning Legends of American Country Show arrives at the Lancaster Grand Theatre on Wednesday October 15.

From heartfelt ballads to foot-stomping hits, the Legends of American Country Show is the ultimate experience for fans of all ages.

Book now at the Lancaster Grand Theatre Box Office on 01524 64695 or online at https://lancastergrand.co.uk/