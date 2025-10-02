Legends of American Country tribute show coming to Lancaster
Hailed as Europe’s number one country music tribute show and seen by over 350,000 fans, this spectacular production has won acclaim across the UK and Ireland for its authenticity, energy, and dazzling performances.
The show pays tribute to some of the biggest names in country music history, with unforgettable renditions of classics from Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Hank Williams, Tammy Wynette, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Kenny Rogers, Shania Twain, Luke Combs, and Alan Jackson.
With top-class singers, live musicians, and stunning visuals, audiences are transported straight to Nashville for a night celebrating the very best of American country.
From heartfelt ballads to foot-stomping hits, the Legends of American Country Show is the ultimate experience for fans of all ages.
Book now at the Lancaster Grand Theatre Box Office on 01524 64695 or online at https://lancastergrand.co.uk/