Neville is the last remaining frontman from The Specials which makes him uniquely placed to bring the 2-Tone message to a new generation.

Neville’s 2-Tone legacy is huge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2-Tone fused traditional ska music with punk rock attitude, energy, and musical elements.

The legendary frontman "Dr. Neville Staple, "From The Specials" at Kanteena, Lancaster. Photo by Mick Burgess.

The movement helped to transcend and defuse racial tensions in Thatcher-era Britain.

The actual black and white chequered imagery of 2 Tone has become almost as famous as the music itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award-winning 2-Tone Legend, Dr Neville Staple says he plans to continue carrying The Specials 2-Tone flag, after the recent loss of his previous band mate Terry Hall (December 2022).

Terry also co-fronted the Fun Boy Three with Neville and Lynval Golding.

Neville Staple and his wife Christine and manager, Christine Sugary Staple, Photo by Clive Braham.

Neville said: “Hundreds of fans have been in touch with really kind, heartfelt words, and also to say how pleased they are that I shall carry on performing all our hits and classics, to pay homage to our legacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They want the singalongs, they want the fashion, they want to enjoy themselves, and I love to give them it all”.

Neville’s set consists of all the top 10 hits from The Specials and Fun Boy Three as well as a few of his own personal favourites, guaranteed to get the audience singing and dancing along.

Expect a fun, stomping, nostalgic trip through 2-Tone-Ska hits like Ghost Town ‘A Message to You Rudy’, Rat Race, Gangsters and many more!