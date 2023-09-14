Watch more videos on Shots!

Probably the most exciting swing, blues and rhythm & blues band on this planet, the band will perform their zany stage show at The Platform on Friday October 6.

Anyone who has followed their astonishing career knows the band carry a guarantee of great swinging music and high entertainment value.

This year the high-octane jump and jive band have, as always, been spreading their message throughout Europe promoting their 11th Big Bear CD Live at Last.

"The genuine article, in full working order, dedicated to shaking you up and swinging you into the middle of next week,” says The Observer.

King Pleasure and The Biscuit Boys will be at The Platform in Morecambe on Friday October 6, show starting 7:30pm.