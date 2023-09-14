News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Legendary boogie band set to bring their zany stage show to Morecambe

Rough, tough and always rocking, the legendary King Pleasure and The Biscuit Boys are heading for Morecambe.
By Debbie Butler
Published 14th Sep 2023, 13:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 13:13 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Probably the most exciting swing, blues and rhythm & blues band on this planet, the band will perform their zany stage show at The Platform on Friday October 6.

Anyone who has followed their astonishing career knows the band carry a guarantee of great swinging music and high entertainment value.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This year the high-octane jump and jive band have, as always, been spreading their message throughout Europe promoting their 11th Big Bear CD Live at Last.

King Pleasure and The Biscuitboys are heading to Morecambe.King Pleasure and The Biscuitboys are heading to Morecambe.
King Pleasure and The Biscuitboys are heading to Morecambe.
Most Popular

"The genuine article, in full working order, dedicated to shaking you up and swinging you into the middle of next week,” says The Observer.

King Pleasure and The Biscuit Boys will be at The Platform in Morecambe on Friday October 6, show starting 7:30pm.

Tickets priced £20 available from https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/sites/the-platform or the box office on 01524 582803.

Related topics:MorecambeEuropeTickets