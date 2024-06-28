Legend of Lancaster’s Burger Bill lives on as son announces he is taking over the business
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Flynn family lost their mother Michele last summer and then dad and grandad Bill Flynn this spring.
Bill Flynn became a bit of a legend in Lancaster running his own business where he was lovingly known as ‘Burger Bill’.
Foodies came from far and wide to enjoy food and a natter at his Cheapside van.
The dilemma facing Michele and Bill’s two sons, Sean and Steve, and the question being asked of them, was whether Bill’s Burgers would return.
Paolo Cusimano said on Totally Local Lancaster: “I have the great privilege in being able to announce that on Tuesday, July 2, Sean will be accompanied by his beautiful fiancee Diana and together they will continue the legacy that began over 35 years ago.
“On a personal note, as someone who looks up towards, and passes, that little corner of Cheapside six days a week, it very much feels like the city’s soul is being restored.”
In May after Bill died, social media platforms were flooded with tributes, and there were even calls for a permanent memorial to the man dubbed ‘Burger Bill’.
“It would be nice to have some kind of memorial there on his spot...like a bench?,” said one poster on the Lancaster Past and Present Facebook page. “I bet there's a few local businesses who could produce something like this for him.”
Contributor Greg Hodgkinson said: “Bill has become a bit of a legend in Lancaster running his own business where he is lovingly known as ‘Burger Bill’. Bill always had the time to chat and talk to everyone in Lancaster.
"He enjoyed playing traditional Irish music on his array of instruments and frequently attended the Gregson on a Tuesday evening. He will be always remembered and sadly missed by all his family and friends.”
Bill was the much-loved husband of the late Michele, father of Sean and Stephen, grandfather of Laila and Logan, father-in-law of Catherine and Diana, and son-in-law of Joyce.