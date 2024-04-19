Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Its members have toured with artists such as Ozzy Osbourne, Roger Daltrey, Debbie Bonham, Steve Hackett, Dr Feelgood, Saxon and Uriah Heep – to name but a few.

All four members possess the considerable musical ability required to produce a completely convincing recreation of Led Zeppelin in their prime, complete with the "tight but loose" raw

excitement which was the trademark of a Led Zeppelin concert.

Letz Zep are coming to Morecambe's Platform venue next month. Picture by Farski.

Letz Zep welcome Jake Blackwell to the drum stool.

Jake is keen to follow in his father’s footsteps, Chris Blackwell, who performed recorded and composed songs with Robert Plant on his Fate of Nations, Manic Nirvana and Now and Zen period.

Lets Zep come to The Platform in Morecambe on Friday, (May 10) at 7.30pm.