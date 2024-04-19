Led Zeppelin tribute band come to Morecambe’s Platform

Letz Zep is a band formed by talented, experienced and respected musicians who are all true Zep fans with a strong musical pedigree.
By Michelle Blade
Published 19th Apr 2024, 11:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Its members have toured with artists such as Ozzy Osbourne, Roger Daltrey, Debbie Bonham, Steve Hackett, Dr Feelgood, Saxon and Uriah Heep – to name but a few.

All four members possess the considerable musical ability required to produce a completely convincing recreation of Led Zeppelin in their prime, complete with the "tight but loose" raw

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

excitement which was the trademark of a Led Zeppelin concert.

Letz Zep are coming to Morecambe's Platform venue next month. Picture by Farski.Letz Zep are coming to Morecambe's Platform venue next month. Picture by Farski.
Letz Zep are coming to Morecambe's Platform venue next month. Picture by Farski.

Letz Zep welcome Jake Blackwell to the drum stool.

Jake is keen to follow in his father’s footsteps, Chris Blackwell, who performed recorded and composed songs with Robert Plant on his Fate of Nations, Manic Nirvana and Now and Zen period.

Lets Zep come to The Platform in Morecambe on Friday, (May 10) at 7.30pm.

For tickets visit https://uk.patronbase.com/_ThePlatform/Productions or call the box office tel: 01524 582803.

Related topics:MorecambeOzzy Osbourne