Lecturers at Lancaster university are finalists for 2024 British Ex-Forces in Business Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two Lancaster lecturers have been named as finalists for the 2024 British Ex-Forces in Business Awards.

University of Cumbria paramedic lecturers Andrew Blake and Sarah Jae Hilton have been shortlisted for the awards which are dubbed the ‘Oscars of veteran employment’.

The winners will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony at Grosvenor House London this evening (June 27) where 1,200 business and military leaders will be in attendance including the University of Cumbria’s Lancaster campus pair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards showcase the business achievements of ex-military personnel presenting them as role models to service leavers, and recognise the employers that support current and former members.

Sarah Jae Hilton and Andrew Blake.

Shortlisted for the Lifetime Achievement honour, Andrew joined the Duke of Edinburgh regiment in Salisbury as a Private at the age of 16 with only one O-level. His career started with his first post in Osnabrück, Germany, where he developed his passion for healthcare, becoming a Company Medic.

With several postings complete, including Canada where he engaged in live firing training, Andrew left the Armed Forces in 1981. It was at this point his mother-in-law gave him a newspaper article advertising an ambulance driver position.

Later, Andrew was one of the first ambulance workers in the country to be awarded the title of Paramedic. A respected Paramedic professional, the university approached Andrew in 2006 to seek his help to develop its continuing professional development (CPD) framework.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Personally, I am extremely overjoyed to be nominated but professionally as well, with my background of being a silly 16-year-old joining the army to being nominated at this stage of my career,” said Andrew who retired from frontline ambulance service duties in 2019 after 35 years.

Sarah, who is a finalist for the Rising Star of the Year award, served in the Royal Army Medical Corp for 16 years. Her service included operational tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, and working as clinical training senior non-commissioned officer (SNCO).

Sarah received her Long Service Good Conduct medal and later left the army following the birth of her second child. Today she continues to provide weekend and locum medical cover to support military families.

Sarah’s relationship with the University of Cumbria began when she enrolled and successfully completed the university’s paramedic DipHE. She went on to gain a first class BSc (Hons) in developing paramedic practice and is now a member of the academic team, joining as a paramedic lecturer within the Centre for Excellence in Paramedic Practice in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad