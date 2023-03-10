Kiplings Catering Limited at Northgate, White Lund, Morecambe has a lease up for sale for offers in the region of £65,000 with agents Fisher Wrathall Commercial.

The business is in a prime visible location 'sandwiched' between Screwfix and Howdens with ample parking in front taking full advantage of the large business catchment on White Lund Industrial Estate.

There are numerous commercial occupiers in the immediate vicinity including car showrooms, trade counters, offices, bathroom showrooms, industrial units and haulage transporters.

The exterior of Kiplings Catering Business on Northgate, White Lund Industrial Estate. Picture courtesy of Fisher Wrathall Commercial.

The current business offers an extensive range of sandwiches and hot foods for which accounts are available to serious enquiries and is for sale due to retirement.

Fully equipped business being sold as a going concern, capable of even further expansion.

The premises are deceptive and larger than expected.

There is a CCTV system inside and out, a Swan system with hard drive.

The front counter at Kiplings Catering Business. Picture courtesy of Fisher Wrathall Commercial.

Accommodation – all ground floor

Sales Shop7.241 x 5.406 (23’9″ x 17’8″)Overall measurement into deep recess, front entrance, serving area, work bench unit with storage, display fridge with three doors underneath, hot counter, ample circulation space.

Cold Preparation Room5.415 x 4.818 (17’9″ x 15’9″)Good space to make up sandwiches with excellent work tables, serving hatch to sales shop, Polar 4 door fridge, Buffalo microwave and double bowl stainless steel sink unit.

Kitchen5.878 x 3.589 (19’3″ x 11’9″)Large 4 section extractor, 6 ring electric hob and oven, griddle, 2 Turbofan Ovens, microwave, work tables, sink unit.

A food preparation area at Kiplings Catering Business. Picture courtesy of Fisher Wrathall Commercial.

Preparation Room5.888 x 3.590 and 3.884 x 2.225 (19’3″ x 11’9″ andIncluding deep recess, double drainer stainless steel sink unit, large walk-in fridge, various freezer cabinets.

Pantry Storage3.577 x 2.373 (11’8″ x 7’9″)With racking shelving.

Inner Hall Area

Store Area4.817 x 1.700 (15’9″ x 5’6″)

The kitchen area at Kiplings Catering Business. Picture courtesy of Fisher Wrathall Commercial.

Private Office

Toilet Block

Private Entrance Hall

Mains services connected.

Current rent passing £1,500 per calendar month including VAT.

Currently the subject premises enjoy small business rate relief.

A kitchen area at Kiplings Catering Business. Picture courtesy of Fisher Wrathall Commercial.

Viewing arrangements are strictly by appointment with Fisher Wrathall Commercial, 82 Penny Street, Lancaster, LA1 1XN.Please call 01524 69922 to arrange or email: [email protected]

A preparation area at Kiplings Catering Business. Picture courtesy of Fisher Wrathall Commercial.

A preparation area at Kiplings Catering Business. Picture courtesy of Fisher Wrathall Commercial.

The well-stocked fridge at the front counter of Kiplings Catering Business. Picture courtesy of Fisher Wrathall Commercial.

A kitchen area at Kiplings Catering Business. Picture courtesy of Fisher Wrathall Commercial.