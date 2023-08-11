Learn more about plans to tackle coastal erosion and flooding at drop-in event in Morecambe

Our Future Coast is one of 25 projects to receive funding from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) to help local areas become more resilient to flooding and erosion.

Fourteen sites across the north west coastline have been chosen to be involved, with Hest Bank selected as one of those to benefit.

The drop-in event will provide the opportunity to meet the team behind the project and talk about how community led designs will be used to regenerate the salt marsh at Hest Bank.

A drop-in event so people can find out more about plans to safeguard coastal communities from climate change is being held on Tuesday August 22 at Slyne-with-Hest Memorial Hall from 12pm-7pm.

Councillor Gina Dowding, cabinet member with responsibility for climate action, explained: “Our coastal communities are some of the most in danger from the effects of climate change and we need to take action to ensure we reduce disruption from flooding and coastal erosion.

“Traditionally the approach has been to build ‘hard’ defences like walls, but these are prohibitively expensive and unsustainable for large areas of our rural coast.

“This project is instead looking at how to implement nature-based solutions to regenerate the salt marsh at Hest Bank.

“I’d urge anyone with an interest in coastal erosion and flooding risk to come along to the drop-in session to find out more.”

Lancaster City Council will be working with a range of partners over the five year project, including Morecambe Bay Partnership and Lancaster University.

More information is also available at https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/699d09ddcebf47028608aafcd87612cc