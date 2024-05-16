Learn how to play electronic music with vegetables at spring outdoor event in Morecambe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A free outdoor part of music and arts celebrating the arrival of spring is taking place at More Music in Morecambe on Sunday, May 26 from noon-4pm.

‘That Spring Thing’ will feature live music from Baybeat Streetband, Folk O’Lune, Bay Youth Voices and live music from young performers.

There will be opportunities to plant bulbs, make bird feeders from willow, play electronic music with vegetables with Veggie Synth Jamz and create artwork from flower dyes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local environmental organisation Bay Blueprint for Recovery will there to offer arts workshops and share information about Morecambe Bay’s wildlife.

Baybeat at That Spring Thing a previous year. Picture by Robin Zahler.

The theme of That Spring Thing is caring for the environment and one way to do this is through the idea of the Circular Economy, which means to repair, refurbish and reuse things rather than throw them away and buy new things.

At That Spring Thing, you can bring your guitars in need of some care and attention for assessment at Guy’s Guitar Clinic.

He’ll be able to sort out small jobs on the day for free and provide advice on guitar care and maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other guitar issues may require a follow-up visit to Guy’s shop at The Music Spot in Lancaster.

That Spring Thing Maypole at the event a previous year. Picture by Robin Zahler.

There will be a special Under fives hour from 1.30pm to 2.30pm, featuring a musical Walk Through The Woods with More Music Early Years team and a Doodlebug Movement

workshop with LPM Dance.

There will also be a dance performance by Aimee Nicholson entitled ‘Ballad of the Selkie’.

All are welcome to attend and the event is free.