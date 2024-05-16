Learn how to play electronic music with vegetables at spring outdoor event in Morecambe
and live on Freeview channel 276
‘That Spring Thing’ will feature live music from Baybeat Streetband, Folk O’Lune, Bay Youth Voices and live music from young performers.
There will be opportunities to plant bulbs, make bird feeders from willow, play electronic music with vegetables with Veggie Synth Jamz and create artwork from flower dyes.
Local environmental organisation Bay Blueprint for Recovery will there to offer arts workshops and share information about Morecambe Bay’s wildlife.
The theme of That Spring Thing is caring for the environment and one way to do this is through the idea of the Circular Economy, which means to repair, refurbish and reuse things rather than throw them away and buy new things.
At That Spring Thing, you can bring your guitars in need of some care and attention for assessment at Guy’s Guitar Clinic.
He’ll be able to sort out small jobs on the day for free and provide advice on guitar care and maintenance.
Other guitar issues may require a follow-up visit to Guy’s shop at The Music Spot in Lancaster.
There will be a special Under fives hour from 1.30pm to 2.30pm, featuring a musical Walk Through The Woods with More Music Early Years team and a Doodlebug Movement
workshop with LPM Dance.
There will also be a dance performance by Aimee Nicholson entitled ‘Ballad of the Selkie’.
All are welcome to attend and the event is free.
For up-to-date information about the event, visit https://moremusic.org.uk/whats-on/that-spring-thing-24/