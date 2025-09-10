Learn all about ITV crime drama The Bay filmed in Morecambe at exciting new talk
This exciting new talk ‘The Bay: A Case History by Daragh Carville and Steve Bradshaw’ is now available to book.
Since its launch in 2019, ITV crime drama The Bay has put a major international spotlight on the Morecambe Bay area - and on the role of police Family Liaison Officers.
In this special event, series co-creator, lead writer and executive producer Daragh Carville is joined by The Bay's specialist Police Advisor, Steve Bradshaw of TV Cops Ltd, to talk about the creation, production and reception of the series, focusing on how the programme makers work together to make sure that - as far is possible - the drama is rooted in real life police procedures and experiences.
The talk takes place on Friday October 3, from 12.30pm - 1.30pm.
Email [email protected] to book a free ticket.