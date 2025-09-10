Learn all about ITV crime drama The Bay filmed in Morecambe at exciting new talk

A free lunchtime talk about ITV crime drama The Bay is being held at the Lancashire Police Museum at Lancaster Castle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This exciting new talk ‘The Bay: A Case History by Daragh Carville and Steve Bradshaw’ is now available to book.

Since its launch in 2019, ITV crime drama The Bay has put a major international spotlight on the Morecambe Bay area - and on the role of police Family Liaison Officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In this special event, series co-creator, lead writer and executive producer Daragh Carville is joined by The Bay's specialist Police Advisor, Steve Bradshaw of TV Cops Ltd, to talk about the creation, production and reception of the series, focusing on how the programme makers work together to make sure that - as far is possible - the drama is rooted in real life police procedures and experiences.

The talk takes place on Friday October 3, from 12.30pm - 1.30pm.

Email [email protected] to book a free ticket.