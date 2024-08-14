Learn about history of Lancaster Cycling Club at centenary exhibition
Visitors to Lancaster Museum will be able to learn about the history of the club throughout August through a collection of artefacts curated by club President Tim Norton and club secretary Bex Norton.
Tim said: “The club is one of the oldest in the country, and we’re very proud to have reached this milestone.
“Having been a member of the club since the ‘80s, going through the club archives to put the exhibition together has brought back a lot of happy memories. It’s also been fascinating to learn more about the early history of the club.
“Much of the credit for the exhibition must go to Bob Muir, my predecessor as club president. Bob, who sadly passed away last year, amassed a huge archive of photos, documents and memorabilia, and we have only been able to display a small fraction of it in the exhibition.”
Lancaster Cycling Club originally formed in 1887 before disbanding in 1906. The exhibition features a photo of original club President Sam Dawson with his penny farthing bike.
Dawson published a book called ‘Incidents in the Course of a Long Cycling Career’ which recorded many of the original club’s exploits including a misguided attempt to ride across the sands of Morecambe Bay.
Re-established in 1924, the club went on to organise club rides and time trials for decades.
The exhibition features trophies, various versions of the official club jersey, numerous historic photos and an edition of the club newsletter signed by legendary racing cyclist Beryl Burton OBE.
Club secretary Bex said: “We would like to thank Lancaster Museum for hosting our exhibition, and hope that it inspires more people to join our club and be part of this historic Lancaster institution.”
As well as organising the exhibition, Tim marked the centenary by completing a 1,982-mile ride from Gibraltar to Gibraltar Farm near Silverdale, raising funds for Muscular Dystrophy UK.
Tim, 68, set off on his epic unsupported solo ride on April 15, arriving home to a welcome from family and friends on Saturday June 1.
Lancaster Cycling Club continues to organise regular time trial and hill-climb races from spring to autumn each year.
For more information, email [email protected].
