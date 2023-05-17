Today every Westmorland Homecare branch has been rated ‘Outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and it is thought to be one of the only providers to attain such high ratings for every service it operates, from over 17,500 care providers in the UK.

It all started in Kendal but demand grew quickly and the homecare provider now has offices in Lancaster, Poulton-le-Fylde and Grange-over-Sands.

With clients aged from 25 to 102, the business has a wealth of experience in all aspects of home care and can accommodate a wide variety of needs.

Westmorland Homecare prides itself on the quality of its care.

Because it prides itself on the recruitment, training and retention of top-quality staff, Westmorland Homecare is an attractive employer with low staff turnover, which means it is now in a position to take on new clients.

Westmorland Homecare was founded by Dr Josh Macaulay and Dr Chris Moss. They had experience of caring for people in their NHS roles as an A&E doctor and anaesthetist but wanted to help people more than just whilst in hospital.

Both doctors saw people coming into hospital after having poor care at home and conversely, saw people who couldn’t return to their own homes because the right support wasn’t available for them. This was when Westmorland Homecare was born.

“We believe that no longer should people be forced into care homes and nursing homes, no longer should people suffer ill health and poor quality of life,” said Chris.

Daniel Stainer, manager of the Lancaster office, added: “Every individual should be free to remain in their home as long as they wish, they should be able to be as active and independent as ever before, and should continue to have rich and fulfilling lives.

"Other care providers may send different people out each time but we have a very small team around each client. We ensure we spend time getting to know them intimately and we promise you will never have an unfamiliar face at the door.”

If you are looking for quality home care, then speak to the team at Westmorland Homecare. Call the Lancaster office on 01524 956240 or email [email protected]