Latest update after Morecambe man appears in court following fatal taxi collision

A motorist who appeared in court charged with numerous offences after a man in his 50s died in a collision between a car and a taxi, has been remanded in custody.

Jez Shepherd, 22, of Green Street, Morecambe, appeared at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving whilst disqualified, causing death by driving whilst uninsured, taking without consent (driver) causing death, burglary dwelling theft, making off without payment, driving whilst disqualified and driving with no insurance.

Officers were called to Westgate at 5.47am on Sunday August 10 following reports of a collision involving a black Fiat Punto and a white Ford Mondeo taxi.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the rear seat passenger in the taxi – a man in his 50s – was sadly pronounced deceased at hospital.

Jez Shepherd is due to appear at Preston Crown Court on September 9 from custody.