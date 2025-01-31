Latest scores on the doors as 13 Lancaster and Morecambe businesses receive new food hygiene ratings

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know how the Food Standards Agency rates businesses in the district.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

See how 13 businesses recently given new scores fared below.

1 . Brew Me Sunshine, 12 Victoria Street, Morecambe Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on January 29.

2 . Walling Ltd (Pudding House), Higher Crookhey Farm, Garstang Road, Cockerham Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on February 14.

3 . The George and Dragon, 24 St Georges Quay, Lancaster Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on February 21.