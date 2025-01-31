Latest scores on the doors as 13 Lancaster and Morecambe businesses receive new food hygiene ratings

By Michelle Blade
Published 31st Jan 2025, 09:00 BST
These 13 establishments in the Lancaster and Morecambe district have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know how the Food Standards Agency rates businesses in the district.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

See how 13 businesses recently given new scores fared below.

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on January 29.

1. Brew Me Sunshine, 12 Victoria Street, Morecambe

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on January 29. Photo: Google

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on February 14.

2. Walling Ltd (Pudding House), Higher Crookhey Farm, Garstang Road, Cockerham

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on February 14. Photo: submit

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on February 21.

3. The George and Dragon, 24 St Georges Quay, Lancaster

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on February 21. Photo: Google

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on February 19.

4. Fox & Goose at Fox And Goose, Newlands Road, Lancaster

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on February 19. Photo: Google

