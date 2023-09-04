The Gallico Lounge in Lancaster has been given a new 4 out of 5 food hygiene rating.

The food hygiene score reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The score is based on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

Businesses are rated from 0 to 5 with 5 being the top score.

The Food Standards Agency’s website shows the following new scores.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: Pittstop Cafe @ Lancaster Motorcycles, Ground Floor Front Unit 2 - 2a Irving House, Northgate, White Lund Industrial Estate, Morecambe; rated on August 21

• Rated 5: Bier & Twist, Market Street, Lancaster; rated on August 16

• Rated 5: Stanleys Community Centre, Stanley Road, Heysham; rated on August 15

• Rated 5: Astro, Heysham Mossgate Community Facilities, Townson Way, Heysham; rated on August 14

• Rated 5: Rainbow Centre, Clarence Street, Morecambe; rated on August 2

• Rated 4: Gallico Lounge, Market Street, Lancaster; rated on July 26.

• Rated 4: Brew Me Sunshine, Victoria Street, Morecambe; rated on July 19.

• Rated 4: Walling Ltd (Pudding House), Higher Crookhey Farm, Garstang Road, Cockerham; rated on July 13

• Rated 1: Regent Park Cafe, Regent Road, Morecambe; rated on July 7

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 5: The Highwayman, Burrow Road, Burrow, Carnforth; rated on August 11

• Rated 5: Buzz Bingo, Marine Road East, Morecambe; rated on August 2

Takeaways