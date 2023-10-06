Latest food hygiene ratings for restaurants, cafes, takeaways and pubs in Lancaster and Morecambe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Food hygiene ratings explained

The food hygiene score reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The score is based on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

The Food Standards Agency website shows the following new ratings.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: Leighton Moss Cafe, Leighton Moss, Storrs Lane, Yealand Redmayne, Carnforth; rated on September 25

• Rated 5: The Blossom Bird, Emesgate Lane, Silverdale; rated on September 25

• Rated 5: Barker House Farm, Cartmel West Avenue, Lancaster University, Ellel; rated on September 14

• Rated 5: Lakes Bistro Ltd, Pine Lake Resort, Scotland Road, Warton; rated on September 13

• Rated 5: Woody’s Snack Bar, Crook O' Lune Picnic Site, Low Road, Halton; rated on September 8

• Rated 5: Miogelato, Marine Road Central, Morecambe; rated on August 31

• Rated 5: The Bay Double Bubble, Marine Road Central, Morecambe; rated on August 31

• Rated 4: Global Link, Queen Street, Lancaster; rated on August 22

• Rated 3: Burgshake Restaurants Ltd, St Leonard’s Gate, Lancaster; rated on September 28

• Rated 2: Masala Restaurant, Heysham Road, Heysham; rated on August 24

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 5: Silverdale Hotel, Shore Road, Silverdale; rated on September 27

• Rated 5: New Inn, Poulton Square, Morecambe; rated on September 19

• Rated 5: Fox & Goose, Newlands Road, Lancaster; rated on September 15

• Rated 4: George And Dragon Hotel, Main Street, Wray; rated on August 25

Takeaways

• Rated 5: Ell's Kitchen, Queen Street, Morecambe; rated on September 13