Ocean Edge holiday park at Heysham.

Bookings made last week, August 14 to 20, for breaks during the school holidays at Parkdean Resorts’ Ocean Edge holiday park were up by 119%, compared with the same week last year.

Parkdean Resorts say this is indicative of a trend where families have been leaving it later to book their summer holiday due to a combination of factors including cost-of-living concerns, rising price of European holidays and cancelled foreign breaks.

The increase in bookings is also positive news, they say, for the local economy in Heysham. According to Parkdean Resorts’ own data, the amount people are spending while on holiday has increased by 9% year on year.