Last ditch funding plea for vital Lancaster charity which helps 100s of people

A vital food charity helping people in Lancaster and Morecambe is in danger of closing unless £80k can be raised.

Eggcup stops surplus food from going to waste and gets it to people instead.

Their low-cost, weekly food scheme helps their members to save money on food, and that makes life more affordable for those in the community on a tight budget.

They have three Community Food Outlets for members, one in Lancaster and one in the West End of Morecambe and a pop-up in Carnforth.

Members of the Eggcup team which needs to raise £80k by January to keep running.

Eggcup have now launched a GoFundMe page to raise the £80k needed to keep it running.

A spokesman for Eggcup said on the GoFundme page: “Eggcup is a fantastic charity working across the Lancaster district to support people in financial difficulties.

"Eggcup has worked tirelessly to support people throughout the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis and Eggcup now desperately needs a lifeline of its own!

"If we cannot quickly raise core funds, Eggcup will close in January 2025 and everything Eggcup contributes to the district will be lost.

"Donations to this fundraiser will go directly to our core costs to see us through this crisis period.

“Eggcup works with food. We do a lot of different things but the core of our work rests on the fact that we operate a professional 5* food warehouse.

"We save good surplus food from going to waste. We process and package food to make it retail ready.

"Our members come every week to our community outlets and the food is affordable.

"Hundreds of households save money every week which can make the difference between staying OK or falling into crisis.

"We are trying all avenues and approaching all stakeholders. We know there are great people in our district who appreciate the work Eggcup does, who think that a good society involves everyone pulling together.

"And there are people who would support Eggcup, who don’t even know about us yet! So please donate if you can and share this fundraiser with everyone you know, because the more people we reach, the more chance we have of saving Eggcup!”

So far £5125 has been raised of an £80k target on the GoFundMe page.

If you can help by donating please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/saving-eggcup