There is only one week remaining to register to attend an upcoming health roadshow event in Morecambe.

The ‘Your health. Your future. Your say.’ Event comes to More Music from 3.30pm to 5.30pm on Monday October 14.

To register, visit https://www.lancashireandsouthcumbria.icb.nhs.uk/roadshows

It is part of a region-wide roadshow and gives people in the North Lancashire area a chance to discuss health and care services with local NHS leaders.

An NHS health roadshow is being held at More Music in Morecambe in October.

The event is the latest step in developing a dialogue between NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB) – the organisation that plans and manages health services in the region – and the public and communities.

Kevin Lavery, chief executive officer for the ICB, said: “This event is part of our proactive public engagement programme to listen to what matters to our communities in Lancashire and South Cumbria. We would like to start the conversation with people who live and work across our area so they feel informed and involved in decisions that will help the NHS recover from the long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and transform to be fit for the future.

“Your views matter in shaping the vision and priorities of health and social care and we want to know what works well now and what we can do to improve things now and in the future.

“We would like to share with you our plans for how we will work in the future, making a move from hospital-based support to more services being provided in the community and closer to home for many people.

“We are encouraging people to share their views on our work to transform clinical services which considers how we can provide support for long-term conditions, specialist care, care in the community and the future of our hospitals.

“The event is open to everyone so if you live or work in the area come along and meet the team.”

Anyone who wishes to attend is asked to visit www.lancashireandsouthcumbria.icb.nhs.uk/roadshows and select the event they wish to attend, email [email protected] or call 0300 373 3550.

If you would like to sign up to the ICB’s Virtual Citizens Panel to receive regular news and updates, as well as opportunities to get involved in things happening in your area, visit www.lancashireandsouthcumbria.icb.nhs.uk/citizenpanel.