Large number of drivers caught speeding near Lancaster park

A large number of drivers were caught speeding near Williamson Park in Lancaster.

Police said that over the last week they had been conducting speed enforcement on Wyresdale Road, Lancaster opposite Pottery Gardens and the Abattoir.

A police spokesman said: “This enforcement was after concerns were raised by local residents of vehicles speeding.

“Traffic data showed that the majority of drivers exceeding the speed limit was during the morning and evening rush hour, so enforcement was taken during these times.

“A large number of drivers were caught exceeding the speed limit. It is concerning most were above 37MPH with the fastest being 42MPH.

"Those drivers were stopped and have been reported for the offence, and will be offered a speed awareness course, issued a fixed penalty notice (with points) or given a summons to court, depending on the amount they were exceeding the speed limit and their previous driving history.

“Enforcement will continue.”