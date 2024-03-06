Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gerald died aged 80 on February 9 surrounded by his family.

Gerald was initially a banger driver (number 122), and his friend Paul Atherton from Warton Grange also raced bangers (number 123) until he retired then Gerald got his number.

Gerald moved from bangers to stock cars and together with another friend Brian Branson (number 1) The Invader, they would build their cars in Brian’s dad’s workshop in Silverdale.

Gerald Hoggarth waves the chequered flag from his stock car number 123.

When Gerald retired his number 123 passed to his son Stephen. His other son Dean drives number 23.

His oldest son Christopher used to race at Warton (number 3).

His daughter’s Andrea and Tracey have never raced, unlike their mother Christine and Dean and Stephen’s mum Wendy.

Andrea and Tracey along with their cousin Amanda would attend the race meetings every week and sell raffle tickets.

Gerald Hoggarth in the back of a car at Warton Stock Car Club.

Gerald was a mechanic all his life and worked for a number of local businesses around the Carnforth area.

He was Brian’s mechanic too when they raced together.

Gerald loved stock car racing and even when he went on holiday with his family, stock cars would also be on his mind and generally coincided with the holiday.

Gerald also had a passion for steam trains and was a keen trainspotter when he was a boy.

Gerald Hoggarth on top of his car emblazoned with his number 123.

Since retiring from racing he would also attend vintage rallies showing his Fordson Major and his Ferguson TEF20.

He had an Austin 12 which he had restored and would often take his partner Ruth out for a drive around Silverdale, and to shows at The Midland hotel and Leighton Hall.

Gerald struggled with his mobility following an accident whilst marshalling down on the stock car track but nothing seemed to stop him.

He would load his tractor onto the back of his wagon, tow his touring caravan and travel around the country to shows which he loved as much as his stock cars.

Gerald Hoggarth's car number 122 on the track at Warton Stock Car Club.

Gerald’s greatest achievement was in 1985 for gaining ‘Gold Top’ for the most number of points for that season and ‘Silver Top’ for winning the championship in his stock car.

He also made his 80th birthday and had a party at Carnforth Cricket Club.

Gerald’s family have been an important part of his life especially recently when he was diagnosed with cancer and had to have his leg amputated.

He was enabled to walk again with assistance from Tom the physio at Preston Rehabilitation Centre but unfortunately his condition deteriorated and he relied upon his wheelchair to get around.

Despite this he would get himself out of the house on his buggy, get on the bus and take himself to Carnforth Station where he would meet Ruth and watch the trains.

The week before he passed away he went to Lancaster with Ruth and bought her an engagement ring.

Gerald Hoggarth sitting on his stock car with all his trophies.

Gerald’s friends have been a great support in helping him to get out and about and the family are very grateful to them especially Mick who made sure he got to the stock car meetings at Bradford.

Gerald was a fighter and always seemed to rally round after all the operations he had gone through but unfortunately the cancer spread and he did not have the energy to fight any more.

Gerald’s family would like to thank St John’s Hospice, the district nursing team, Unique care agency and the Hutton charity for providing a home in Warton for the remaining days of his life.

Gerald leaves behind his partner Ruth, five children and eight grandchildren.

A service will be held for Gerald at Beetham Crematorium this Friday, March 8 at 2pm.

Prior to the crematorium service the hearse will travel with Gerald down to the stock car track at Warton where friends and supporters will follow and applaud as he is taken around the track one last time and the chequered flag is waved.

Gerald’s sons Steven and Dean will be part of the corsage bringing their stock cars and also Dad’s vintage car behind him on his final lap down to the track and then back up to the crematorium.