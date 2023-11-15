Morecambe’s West End Winter Lantern Festival is a lovely way to start the festive season.

The annual winter event will illuminate the streets of the West End of Morecambe Saturday December 2 with a magical parade, which leaves More Music on Devonshire Road at 6pm.

Expect fun for all the family, with amazing music from Baybeat streetband who will be reworking festive classics into beat-filled stompers.

The shimmering lantern procession will weave its way through the residential streets and shopping areas of the West End accompanied by the giant Spirit of the Sea puppet.

The West End Winter Lantern Festival is set to light up the streets of Morecambe.

Festival favourites and climate change activists Cacophany Arkestra will join the procession, in spectacular costumes, and their own interpretations of carnival classics.

There will be free workshops on Saturday November 18, Sunday November 19 or Saturday November 27 at More Music on Devonshire Road from 10am until 4pm where you can make your own beautiful lantern to carry in the parade.

Book a place through the website or just drop in, but remember that a lantern takes up to four hours to make!

This beautiful free festival has been held locally for the past 20 years and has become an important tradition and an uplifting community celebration for the West End.

Creative West End’s Festive Market will be outside More Music on Saturday December 2 from 4pm until 9pm.

There will be a wide selection of local art works and crafts available to buy, a tiny cinema, and plenty of interactive stalls and workshops to get involved in.

Plus More Music invite you to come inside and warm up with the incredible Baked A La Ska Christmas show.

Baked A La Ska have been serving up the sweetest of good party vibes, vintage ska sounds and an eccentric platter of covers since 2008.

Tickets from £5 from https://moremusic.org.uk/