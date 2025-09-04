Lane of M6 closed near Lancaster after car hits barrier

Police said they received a report of a collision on the M6 near Lancaster at 7.37am today, (Thursday).

Lane 3 on the M6 northbound between junctions 34 and 35 is closed in both directions for barrier repairs.

A police spokesman said: “It was a damage only collision, a vehicle collided with the central reservation.”

National Highways: North-West @HighwaysNWEST said on X: “Lane 2 is now open on the #M6 northbound between J34 (#Lancaster) and J35 (#Carnforth).

“Lane 3 is closed in both directions for barrier repairs.”

Stagecoach Cumbria @StagecoachCNL said on X: “Due to an incident on the M6 near Lancaster we have diverted along A roads to Carnforth from Lancaster.”