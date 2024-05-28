Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A garden designer from Low Bentham struck gold at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Sonja Kalkschmidt won a Gold Medal at her debut in this year’s container gardens category for her innovative garden retreat called Sanctum.

"I’m over the moon with this medal," she said. “It wouldn´t have been possible without my team of over 70 people, especially local businesses, contractors, nurseries and volunteers from Cumbria, Yorkshire and Lancaster.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sonja was also delighted to meet and shake hands with King Charles at last week’s 2024 show, and her garden was featured live on BBC TV.

Sonja Kalkschmidt shakes hands with King Charles at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Sanctum is conceived as a versatile, pod-like haven that can easily be assembled in various locations, and which provides a tranquil escape from the hussle of contemporary corporate life.

At its heart are striking charred dark Abodo wood pods which serve both as a visual focal point and a tactile link to nature. The charred wood, known for its durability and eco-friendly properties, contrasts with the surrounding lush foilage and greenery, and a small water feature enhances the garden´s overall sensory appeal.

Sonja’s design philosophy centres on creating spaces that harmonise with nature while offering functional benefits. Sanctum embodies this ethos showcasing how even the smallest of spaces can be transformed into a haven of tranquility and well-being.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sonja Kalkschmidt with her Gold Medal award.

Additional information about Sonja’s Sanctum garden can be found on the official RHS website at https://www.rhs.org.uk/shows-events/rhs-chelsea-flower-show/Gardens/2024/sanctum