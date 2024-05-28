Landscape gardener from North Yorkshire rubs shoulders with King Charles as she celebrates success at Chelsea Flower Show
Sonja Kalkschmidt won a Gold Medal at her debut in this year’s container gardens category for her innovative garden retreat called Sanctum.
"I’m over the moon with this medal," she said. “It wouldn´t have been possible without my team of over 70 people, especially local businesses, contractors, nurseries and volunteers from Cumbria, Yorkshire and Lancaster.”
Sonja was also delighted to meet and shake hands with King Charles at last week’s 2024 show, and her garden was featured live on BBC TV.
Sanctum is conceived as a versatile, pod-like haven that can easily be assembled in various locations, and which provides a tranquil escape from the hussle of contemporary corporate life.
At its heart are striking charred dark Abodo wood pods which serve both as a visual focal point and a tactile link to nature. The charred wood, known for its durability and eco-friendly properties, contrasts with the surrounding lush foilage and greenery, and a small water feature enhances the garden´s overall sensory appeal.
Sonja’s design philosophy centres on creating spaces that harmonise with nature while offering functional benefits. Sanctum embodies this ethos showcasing how even the smallest of spaces can be transformed into a haven of tranquility and well-being.
Additional information about Sonja’s Sanctum garden can be found on the official RHS website at https://www.rhs.org.uk/shows-events/rhs-chelsea-flower-show/Gardens/2024/sanctum
This year’s Chelsea Flower Show took place in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea and represented the pinnacle of horticultural excellence.