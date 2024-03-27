Landfill sites in Lancashire and County Durham targeted in crime crackdown

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The proactive operation stopped and checked lorries and waste carriers outside landfills in Lancashire and County Durham on Tuesday.

It was aimed at ensuring the drivers were carrying what they said they were and to check it is acceptable waste for landfill.

Investigations at the landfills were also carried out to check they are operating within their environmental permits.

The operation at the Lancashire landfill site.

Officers from the Environment Agency and Joint Unit for Waste Crime as well as partners from the police and HMRC spoke with dozens of drivers checking for a wide range of offences.

A number of investigations will now be taken forward by relevant authorities.

Phil Davies, head of the Joint Unit for Waste Crime, said: “This was another successful operation as we continue to target waste crime across the country and ensure waste is being

transported and treated lawfully.

“By working with partners we can take robust action against those who break the law and deter waste crime. Anyone involved in similar activities should be aware that we will use the capabilities of our partner agencies to stop them.”

Waste crime costs the economy in England an estimated £1 billion per year, with enough waste illegally managed every year to fill 4 million skips – that’s around 34 million tonnes.

The Environment Agency and Joint Unit for Waste Crime works with the police, HMRC and other environmental regulators to catch waste criminals.

Phil added: “Waste crime causes widespread and significant harm to people, places, the environment and the economy, and waste criminals are often involved in other types of offending such as drugs, firearms or modern slavery.

“They collect and dump waste in places not designed to safely treat it. This is damaging your environment, polluting your air, land and water and contributing to climate change.

“You can play your part and make sure your waste stays legal by disposing of it properly to make sure it doesn’t get into the hands of criminals.”