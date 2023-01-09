Retail and residential development sites either side of Natterjack Lane adjacent to the “Middleton Towers” complex are featured in an online auction for a starting bid of £235,000 (plus fees).

The main site extends to approximately 0.69 acres and the other approximately 0.17 acres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main site benefits from planning consent (ref 20/00477/FUL) dated November 30 2020 for a two-storey building providing ground floor shop / café extending to approximately 168 m2 / 1,808 sqft with self-contained three bed (two bath) living accommodation at first floor extending to approximately 99 m2 / 1,066 sqft.

Land is for sale either side of Natterjack Lane next to the Middleton Towers complex in Middleton, near Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Auction House North West.

On site parking will be provided for around 20 cars.

The café/shop would serve the Middleton Towers development plus the existing houses on Natterjack lane and neighbouring holiday/leisure park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plot is serviced and the car parking, road crossing and landscaping is already completed.

NB The sale does not include the gatehouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An artist's impression of how the proposed ground floor shop/cafe and first floor accommodation could look on the site. Picture courtesy of Auction House North West.

Administration Charge - 1.75% inc VAT of the purchase price, subject to a minimum of £1750 inc VAT, payable on exchange of contracts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bidding opens here at Auction House North West at 12pm on January 18 and ends on January 19 at 12.02pm.