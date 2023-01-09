Land next to former Pontins near Morecambe set to go up for auction
A development site with planning permission next to the former Pontins in Middleton is set to be auctioned off.
Retail and residential development sites either side of Natterjack Lane adjacent to the “Middleton Towers” complex are featured in an online auction for a starting bid of £235,000 (plus fees).
The main site extends to approximately 0.69 acres and the other approximately 0.17 acres.
The main site benefits from planning consent (ref 20/00477/FUL) dated November 30 2020 for a two-storey building providing ground floor shop / café extending to approximately 168 m2 / 1,808 sqft with self-contained three bed (two bath) living accommodation at first floor extending to approximately 99 m2 / 1,066 sqft.
On site parking will be provided for around 20 cars.
The café/shop would serve the Middleton Towers development plus the existing houses on Natterjack lane and neighbouring holiday/leisure park.
The plot is serviced and the car parking, road crossing and landscaping is already completed.
NB The sale does not include the gatehouse.
Administration Charge - 1.75% inc VAT of the purchase price, subject to a minimum of £1750 inc VAT, payable on exchange of contracts.
Bidding opens here at Auction House North West at 12pm on January 18 and ends on January 19 at 12.02pm.
Call Auction House North West on 01772 772450 to arrange a viewing.