Lancastrian Sylvia, 100, marks special birthday with family and friends

A fiercely independent lady who lives in Bare, Morecambe, recently celebrated her 100th birthday.

Sylvia Mace was born on December 3, 1923 in Skerton.

During World War Two she served in the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS).

Her early married life with James was spent in Southend-on-Sea, returning to Morecambe in 1951.

100-year-old Sylvia Mace surrounded by her family at a celebration at Morecambe Golf Club.

Sylvia has always been a very keen ballroom dancer and recommends dancing and a Makeson stout each day for a long and healthy life.

She still lives in her own house in Bare and is fiercely independent.