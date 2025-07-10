Lancastrian rockers Massive Wagons announce two historic shows at university

Everybody's favourite big-hearted Lancastrians are back with the announcement of two very special home-town shows that will be sure to go down in the history books.

Held in Lancaster University's legendary Great Hall on September 19 and 20, Massive Wagons will pay homage to and follow in the footsteps of many distinguished acts.

The Great Hall owes its vibrant past to its former status as a must-play venue on any UK tour.

Over the years, its stage has hosted legendary performances by Bob Marley, The Who, Pink Floyd, Paul McCartney, Black Sabbath, U2, Dire Straits, Van Morrison, Eric Clapton, Tina Turner, Queen, T. Rex, Blondie, Ramones, The Pretenders, AC/DC - and soon, Massive Wagons.

Massive Wagons will perform two explosive shows, which will also be recorded live for a brand new live album.

Expect a riotous, career-spanning set and all the sweat, soul, and showmanship the band is known for.

On playing such an iconic venue, vocalist Baz Mills shares his excitement: “These shows are a huge deal for us. It's the ultimate home town gig, and we haven't played locally for a very long time. The history of live music at Lancaster University’s Great Hall is just insane!

“And now, after it felt silent around 40 years ago, the Wagons are heading back for two nights of what we do best; to absolutely rock the place!”

Tickets are on sale now from https://www.massivewagons.com/ priced from £30 (£55 for a weekend pass).

Sign up to Massive Wagons' mailing list to gain access to early bird tickets.