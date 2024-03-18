Lancaster's very own ghost-busting duo to put in special appearance at Vue Cinema for launch of new Ghostbusters movie

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Simon and Rowena Hogg ain’t afraid of no ghosts, in fact they enjoy roaming the streets and attending events dressed as Ghostbusters just for a bit of fun.

And they will be calling into Vue Cinema soon to mark the release of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

They’ve even adapted their family car to look like Ecto-1 as seen in the original film which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

Lancaster Ghostbusters, Simon and Rowena Hogg.

“I remember seeing the original Ghostbusters at the old Odeon cinema and it’s always been one of my favourite films,” said Simon, 48.

“We’ve been driving around in our Ghostbusters car for a while now and getting a lot of people waving and giving us a smile.”

But dressing up as film characters is nothing new for Simon who has taken on the guise of a Star Wars Stormtrooper in the past.

Simon’s day job is as a mobile radiographer around the North West and Rowena, 42, is a telephone counsellor. The couple, who live in Lancaster, have five children although only one shares their enthusiasm for Ghostbusting.

Lancaster Ghostbusters on patrol at a local school.

They’ve made their Ghostbusters costumes themselves and bought other essential equipment such as the famous ‘proton’ backpacks for controlling and lassoing ghosts.

There’ll be a chance to meet and have photos taken with Lancaster’s very own Ghostbusters at Vue Cinema on March 22 from 6-7.30pm and March 23 from 1-2.30pm; and at Morecambe Comic Con on March 31 and April 1 when the car will make its debut.